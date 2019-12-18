Coolers Turned Into Cat Shelters

A group of neighbors in Illinois decided to convert old coolers into homes for feral cats.

They also dipped into their savings and retirement funds to take the cats to the vet and help find them loving homes.

Gayle Magnuson said they've found homes for 30 cats in the past few months.

Michael Pammer said the coolers make a good shelter because they're well insulated to keep cats warm. He said they fill the coolers with straw for bedding.


Making a cool cat cooler is easy and anyone can start this project in their own community!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Family of Chicago cop fatally struck by train files wrongful death lawsuit
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
2 men get decades in prison for death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Man, 25, charged in assault of girl, 11, in South Side library: CPD
Show More
Skin care brand wrote fake Sephora reviews for years, FTC says
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering trial
West Side student gets full ride scholarship to Columbia University
More TOP STORIES News