Gabby Barrett Is Country Music's Next Shining Star

Country music star Gabby Barrett known for 'I Hope' and 'The Good Ones', went from singing at a local church in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to the big stage of American Idol- but this rising star didn't stop there! We sat down with her to chat about her music, being named Radio Disney's Next Big Thing and so much more!
