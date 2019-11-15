Smac'd Offers the Ooey Gooey Mac n' Cheese of Your Dreams

Smac'd in the East Village is the ONLY place in NYC to get every kind of Mac 'n' Cheese imaginable. So if you're craving Mac 'n' Cheese, this is the place to get it!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Charter school staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside, police say
World's largest Starbucks opens Friday on Magnificent Mile:
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
9-year-old to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Millennium Park outdoor ice rink opens Friday
Show More
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva in new location
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News