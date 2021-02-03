localish

Buy your friend a beer from anywhere with this app

PHILADELPHIA -- With the ban on indoor dining coming and going, it's been that friends like Ryan Perri and Nick Mingone could sit in a bar and have a drink.

The pair are trying to revolutionize how friends can celebrate together with an app called BruYou.


BruYou is an app designed by four friends from the Philadelphia area. It shouldn't come as a shock the guys thought it up sitting in a bar.


The idea is to be able to buy your friend a drink without actually being at the bar with them and allow for a contact-free purchase. Kildare's Irish Pub in West Chester is one of the first bars to partner with the new app.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Mt. Laurel cop gets new 'partner' in adorable rescue puppy
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
Philly designer creates first yarn vending machine in the country!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
4 more IL counties enter Phase 4 COVID restrictions
Man carjacked while shoveling snow in Noble Square
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
USDA warns IL consumers about potentially tainted beef
Show More
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
'Jeopardy!' announces 4 new guest hosts
COVID vaccine site at Triton College now open
WI reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
More TOP STORIES News