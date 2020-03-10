San Francisco's Trick Dog bar has the best cocktail menu in the world

SAN FRANCISCO -- Trick Dog in San Francisco is one of the most popular bars in the Bay Area thanks to its innovative and fun cocktail creations. The hot spot holds the title of "World's Best Cocktail Menu". In 2013, Josh Harris co-founded Trick Dog with a vision of changing the menu every six months, which has been a huge success! Every menu design relates to something that's relevant outside of the bar experience. However, it's not just about the unique drinks.Sales from Trick Dog's semi-annual menus are donated to local charities, with nearly $90,000 to partnering nonprofits through menu sales and other related events. The Trick Dog team is all about being a part of and giving back to the community!