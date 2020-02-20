Chicago officer dragged by vehicle during attempted traffic stop in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago officer was dragged by a vehicle after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the Northwest Side Wednesday night, police said.

The traffic stop occurred in the Logan Square neighborhood at around 9:15 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.

Police attempted to pull over a black sedan in the 3700 block of W. Fullerton Ave. when the vehicle's driver suddenly sped away, dragging the officer until he fell to the ground. The offender fled the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

Chicago police said the officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.
