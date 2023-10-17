Smash-and-grab at Logan Square tobacco shop caught on surveillance video

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at a Logan Square tobacco shop at 2125 North Central Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured someone breaking into a tobacco shop on Chicago's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

The smash-and-grab happened in the Logan Square neighborhood at 2125 North Central Park around 1:45 a.m.

The video shows the suspect trying to open the cash register and taking items. Chicago police said they found a broken window and a small trail of blood at the scene.

No one was injured and there is no one in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood