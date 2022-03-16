lollapalooza

Lollapalooza lineup announcement, tickets to Chicago's biggest music festival go on sale next week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
When is Lollapalooza 2022? Tickets to go on sale when lineup announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ready to rock?

Chicago's biggest music festival, Lollapalooza, will announce its lineup Tuesday at 10 a.m. Then, four-day tickets will go on sale at noon that day.

2021 is the last year on Lollapalooza's contract with the city, which brings millions of dollars in revenue each year.



Last year, the festival didn't come without controversy. On the final day, one of the headliners, DaBaby, was pulled from the lineup following homophobic comments the performer made onstage the week before at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The popular event also quickly made last-minute changes to admission requirements amid rising Chicago COVID cases due to the contagious Delta variant.

This year, Lolla will be in Grant Park from July 28 through the 31.
