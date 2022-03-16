Lollapalooza lineup announcement, tickets to Chicago's biggest music festival go on sale next week

Chicago's biggest music festival, Lollapalooza, will announce its lineup Tuesday at 10 a.m. Then, four-day tickets will go on sale at noon that day.
RELATED: Lollapalooza Sunday: Music festival wraps up as one of city's largest events since pandemic
Last year, the festival didn't come without controversy. On the final day, one of the headliners, DaBaby, was pulled from the lineup following homophobic comments the performer made onstage the week before at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.
The popular event also quickly made last-minute changes to admission requirements amid rising Chicago COVID cases due to the contagious Delta variant.
RELATED: COVID Chicago: City's top doctor says 'no evidence' Lollapalooza 2021 a super-spreader event
This year, Lolla will be in Grant Park from July 28 through the 31.