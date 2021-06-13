lollapalooza

Chicago offers free Lollapalooza 2021 passes to fully vaccinated residents

Lollapalooza lineup by day revealed

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials are using the city's largest musical festival to encourage coronavirus vaccinations.

WATCH | Chicago city leaders speak on Reopening Day

The state of Illinois and Chicago have entered Phase 5 and are fully reopen, with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted.



The city says it will give away 1,000 one-day passes to Lollapalooza, Chicago's top doctor, Allison Arwady, announced Friday.

The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series, which offers opportunities for fully vaccinated residents to get free tickets to music events.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2021 releases full lineup by day

The four day music event gives fans a chance to see dozens of popular bands and artists.



But there is a catch: The city says they are only giving the free tickets to people who are fully vaccinated.

RELATED: Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?

On June 26, the city will turn four of the city's vaccination sites into a "Lollapalooza experience," each featuring a DJ, custom Lollapalooza-branded giveaways and a pass to a different day of the festival.

This comes as Chicago becomes the latest big city to lift COVID-19 capacity limits on businesses and large-scale events.

WATCH | Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell help Chicago mayor announce Lolla's return
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.



Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place July 29 to Aug. 1.

For more information on how you could get a ticket, visit Chicago.gov/covidvax.

The video featured is from a previous report.
