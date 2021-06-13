Chicago offers free Lollapalooza 2021 passes to fully vaccinated residents

WATCH | Chicago city leaders speak on Reopening Day
The city says it will give away 1,000 one-day passes to Lollapalooza, Chicago's top doctor, Allison Arwady, announced Friday.
The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series, which offers opportunities for fully vaccinated residents to get free tickets to music events.
The four day music event gives fans a chance to see dozens of popular bands and artists.
Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. 🙌🎉🔥 Tag your #Lolla crew so they don’t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021
But there is a catch: The city says they are only giving the free tickets to people who are fully vaccinated.
On June 26, the city will turn four of the city's vaccination sites into a "Lollapalooza experience," each featuring a DJ, custom Lollapalooza-branded giveaways and a pass to a different day of the festival.
This comes as Chicago becomes the latest big city to lift COVID-19 capacity limits on businesses and large-scale events.
Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place July 29 to Aug. 1.
For more information on how you could get a ticket, visit Chicago.gov/covidvax.
