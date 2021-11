Chicago offers free Lollapalooza 2021 passes to fully vaccinated residents

EMBED >More News Videos The state of Illinois and Chicago have entered Phase 5 and are fully reopen, with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted.

Here it is! Check out the 2021 Lineup by Day and secure your 1-Day Tickets today at 12pm CT. ๐Ÿ™Œ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ”ฅ Tag your #Lolla crew so they donโ€™t miss out. https://t.co/1DxoVmF1oA pic.twitter.com/1WxjznBFe4 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 2, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.

CHICAGO -- Chicago officials are using the city's largest musical festival to encourage coronavirus vaccinations.The city says it will give away 1,000 one-day passes to Lollapalooza, Chicago's top doctor, Allison Arwady, announced Friday.The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series , which offers opportunities for fully vaccinated residents to get free tickets to music events.The four day music event gives fans a chance to see dozens of popular bands and artists.But there is a catch: The city says they are only giving the free tickets to people who are fully vaccinated.On June 26, the city will turn four of the city's vaccination sites into a "Lollapalooza experience," each featuring a DJ, custom Lollapalooza-branded giveaways and a pass to a different day of the festival.This comes as Chicago becomes the latest big city to lift COVID-19 capacity limits on businesses and large-scale events.Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place July 29 to Aug. 1.For more information on how you could get a ticket, visit Chicago.gov/covidvax