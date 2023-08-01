Man convicted in 2 Calumet City murders on the run after killing wife, South Holland family says

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban family is asking for the public's help in tracking down a convicted murderer who they say also killed their mother.

The family of Lone Williams says her husband, Joseph Wingard, killed her back in June, and he's now on the run.

Wingard, 49, was recently released from prison after he was convicted of killing two women in Calumet City in 1991, when he was 17.

Williams' family, along with a nonprofit, is offering $5,000 for information to help find and arrest Wingard.

Wingard is currently wanted for murder by South Holland police.