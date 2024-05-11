Man shot, killed in argument at a Park Manor Maxwell Street Polish, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed after an argument on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400-block of South State Street in Park Manor at a Maxwell Street Polish. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside the business.

A 30-year-old man was in an argument with a man he was shot in the chest and died.

The shooter drove off northbound on State Street in an SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

