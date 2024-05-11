WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot, killed in argument at a Park Manor Maxwell Street Polish, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 11, 2024 11:49AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed after an argument on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400-block of South State Street in Park Manor at a Maxwell Street Polish. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside the business.

A 30-year-old man was in an argument with a man he was shot in the chest and died.

The shooter drove off northbound on State Street in an SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. CPD Area One detectives are investigating it as a homicide.

A man was shot and killed after an argument at a Maxwell Street Polish on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | 2 shot while standing outside in Longwood Manor, Chicago police say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW