Long Grove covered bridge hit more than 30 times since repairs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Truck hits Long Grove bridge again

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Once again, the iconic covered bridge in Long Grove has been hit by a truck.

This time it was a U-Haul that was stuck and had to be pulled out by a tow.

The bridge has now been hit more than 30 times since it reopened in August 2020 after undergoing major repairs from a previous crash.

The wooden canopy's height is just 8-and-a-half feet.

