Long Grove covered bridge hit more than 30 times since repairs

The iconic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove is having a seriously rotten stroke of luck.

After receiving a top national honor for its historic covered bridge, Long Grove residents are facing a major setback.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Once again, the iconic covered bridge in Long Grove has been hit by a truck.This time it was a U-Haul that was stuck and had to be pulled out by a tow.The bridge has now been hit more than 30 times since it reopened in August 2020 after undergoing major repairs from a previous crash.The wooden canopy's height is just 8-and-a-half feet.