Long Grove covered bridge hit for at least 15th time since repairs

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Long Grove's iconic covered bridge has been struck by a truck... again.The Daily Herald reported that a truck was too tall to fit under the roof Thursday afternoon and became wedged into place. The tire had to be deflated to get the truck off the bridge.When Chopper7 HD flew over the scene Friday afternoon. the damage to the bridge was apparent.Police cited the driver.This is at least the 15th crash since the bridge reopened in August 2020, following major repairs from a previous crash.