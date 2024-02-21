Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mother, Ann, dies at age 95

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mother, Ann Lightfoot, has passed away.

Ann Lightfoot was 95 years old.

Lori Lightfoot released a statement, saying, "Our entire family and my mother's many friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Ann Lightfoot, who modeled for us the value of hard work, perseverance and faith throughout her life. She will be deeply missed but her legacy lives on in each and every one of us who loved her dearly. Our mother was a devout woman of faith and we believe she has gone on to her greater glory. We appreciate all of the well wishes and messages of condolence."

SEE ALSO: Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches organization to help community nonprofits