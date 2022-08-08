Chicago public buildings, sister agencies moving to 100% renewable energy by 2025, Lightfoot says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a plan to move the city's public buildings and sister agencies to 100% renewable energy by in 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced all Chicago public buildings and sister agencies will move to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker announced the city's agreement with retail electricity supplier Constellation and Swift Current Energy at the Chicago Urban League Monday. The pledge would make the city one of the largest cities to move to clean energy, according to the mayor's office.

"I am incredibly proud to advance this commitment to transitioning all city operations to 100% renewable energy by 2025," Lightfoot said. "The signing of this agreement demonstrates that the City of Chicago is leading by example and driving high-impact climate action, building the clean energy workforce of the future and equitably distributing meaningful benefits to foster the local clean energy economy for all."

Construction is set to begin by the end of the year. Lightfoot said the project is expected to produce hundreds of jobs and reduce the city's carbon footprint.

"We are providing a clean energy solution that will help the City of Chicago," said Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Energy Jim McHugh.

The mayor's office also said the deal will also provide renewable energy to other major organizations throughout the state.