WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mayor Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Lightfoot shared message of unity, defending dream of MLK Jr.

Evelyn Holmes Image
ByEvelyn Holmes via WLS logo
Friday, January 13, 2023 6:16PM
Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of MLK Day
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosted an interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mayor hosted the annual interfaith prayer breakfast Friday, ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The message at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on the South Side was one of not just love, acceptance and tolerance, but also one of a resolve for equality as Chicago once again celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 37th year of the city-sponsored gathering celebrates the life of the slain civil rights icon, along with his legacy of service. It's the first time in three years people came together in-person for the event.

RELATED: MLK Day: What is the role of the Black church in today's social justice movements

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi, who was chairman of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, spoke about the continued fight for democracy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented the City of Chicago Champion of Freedom Award posthumously to Mamie Till-Mobley for her work in the community done in the spirit of Dr. King.

She also shared a message of unity and defending the dream of the civil rights leader.

The Dr. Martin Luther King holiday is Monday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW