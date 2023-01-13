Mayor Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mayor hosted the annual interfaith prayer breakfast Friday, ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The message at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on the South Side was one of not just love, acceptance and tolerance, but also one of a resolve for equality as Chicago once again celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 37th year of the city-sponsored gathering celebrates the life of the slain civil rights icon, along with his legacy of service. It's the first time in three years people came together in-person for the event.

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi, who was chairman of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, spoke about the continued fight for democracy.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented the City of Chicago Champion of Freedom Award posthumously to Mamie Till-Mobley for her work in the community done in the spirit of Dr. King.

She also shared a message of unity and defending the dream of the civil rights leader.

The Dr. Martin Luther King holiday is Monday.