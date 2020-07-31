Arts & Entertainment

Louis Gossett Jr. stars in 'The Cuban,' streaming Friday

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. stars in a new film with Cuban music featured front and center.

Gossett talked about the new film, "The Cuban" which explores the power of music.

Music and memories bring an artist back to life in "The Cuban." The film follows a man languishing in a nursing home with no connection to reality until he hears Cuban music again.

Gossett won an Oscar for his role in "An Officer and A Gentleman."

Gossett described "The Cuban" as "a labor of love."

"The Cuban" begins streaming July 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopcelebritymoviemusic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting: police
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Cook County COVID-19 guideline changes delayed to next week
CPS parents, guardians have until Aug. 7 week to decide on learning model
City allows bars to team up with restaurants for expanded outdoor service
South Side's only marijuana dispensary reopens after looting
42-year-old Air Force veteran recovers from COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
Felon charged with shooting CPD officers has decade-long history of drug, gun crimes
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Millions of jobless left frightened as $600 federal payment expires
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
More TOP STORIES News