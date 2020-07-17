small business

Crisis turned opportunity for Black-owned Chicago wine business, 'Love Cork Screw'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Kenwood business owner turned a crisis into a opportunity.

Known for its catchy labeling, Chrishon Lampley is the founder of "Love Cork Screw Wines."

Lampley started the business after a South Loop art gallery that she co-owned was flooded and she lost everything.

She used her knowledge of the wine industry to launch her business in Chicago.

"The business has definitely been challenging during the pandemic. From stores closing to people losing jobs and the inability to keep my staff, I've been challenged to find ways to connect with consumers," she said. "Long gone are the days of in-person events. All things virtual, including wine tastings, mentoring and other connections are now the new normal."

Lampley said her business received support from the Blackout Tuesday initiates, private virtual tastings, and some online seminars.

"While I am receiving support during this fluid time, we still have a long way to go as a small business," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagokenwoodsmall businesswinewine industry
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
NJ teens create landscaping business to raise money for charity
Chicago BACP holds 1st Remote Small Business Expo
Manny's Deli asks for help and customers respond in droves
Retail industry still hurting from coronavirus closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year sentence in son AJ Freund's murder
IL reports 1,384 COVID-19 cases, sets testing record for 2nd day
CPS releases hybrid-learning framework for new school year in fall
'Hey Karen watch your mouth:' Mayor Lightfoot responds to White House press secretary 'derelict mayor' comment
Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
Suburban Cook County issues emergency travel guidance
2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake
Show More
5 planets, crescent moon to light up night sky this weekend
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
SB Dan Ryan reopens after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured
Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire
Mom says she got COVID-19 twice
More TOP STORIES News