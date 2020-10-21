christmas

Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Tisha Powell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.

Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncholiday shoppingholidaychristmas treechristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
1st gold donations dropped in Salvation Army Red Kettles
Fauci: Expect similar COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas
Don't wait to buy, send holiday gifts as pandemic disruptions continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City's top health officials to discuss vaccine rollout
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News