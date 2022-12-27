Lufthansa flight from LA to Frankfurt lands at O'Hare after laptop fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small fire forced a Lufthansa flight flying from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany to make an emergency landing at O'Hare Airport Monday night.

The landing was a precaution there was a small fire in the cabin caused by a passenger's overheated laptop, the airlines said. The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing.

Two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation.

In a statement, Lufthansa said, "Lufthansa flight LH457 from Los Angeles to Frankfurt made an unscheduled landing to Chicago O'Hare Airport on Monday (26.12.2022) as a precautionary measure. The reason was a small fire onboard the cabin caused by a passenger's overheated laptop. The small fire was extinguished in flight before its safe landing. Safety on board was not compromised at any time. None of the passengers onboard were injured. Two flight attendants were treated onsite for smoke inhalation. Lufthansa's ground staff are currently assisting passengers and they will be rebooked to their final destinations. Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers. The safety of passengers and crews has top priority at all times.