How Luke Bryan honored late sister, brother-in-law at niece Jordan's wedding

By Carson Blackwelder & Emily Whipp
The wedding for Luke Bryan's niece Jordan was a special day, not just for the happy couple, but also for the country superstar himself.

"To get to walk Jordan down the aisle was the coolest, literally one of the most emotional things I've ever done," Bryan, 45, told ABC News in an interview for the upcoming special, "Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards."

Along with his and wife Caroline's two sons, Beau and Tate, Bryan also helped raise his nieces, Jordan and Kris, and his nephew, Til, after their parents both died. Bryan's sister Kelly Chesire died in 2007 while Ben "Lee" Cheshire, his brother-in-law, died in 2014.

The "American Idol" judge revealed that he walked Jordan to a certain point down the aisle before Til joined them and they made their way to the altar together as a trio.

Bryan said they celebrated both Kelly and Lee's memory at Jordan's wedding in little, yet "pretty powerful," ways. Their wedding bands were part of Jordan's bouquet and two chairs were left vacant for them.

"It was just a beautiful ceremony, a beautiful time," he said. "It was just a magical wedding and we just enjoyed being with friends and family. It was just magical on all levels."

Bryan said that you have to "really appreciate the sad days and miss the people that you lost on those days" but "honor 'em and cry tears of joy" on the good days.

As for what he thinks of Jordan's new husband, Clint, Bryan said he's a fan and he "wholeheartedly" loves him, calling him a "great dude." He called Jordan and Clint "just two awesome people being together."

"I'm just wired to want the best for everybody," he said. "And you always certainly want the best for your loved ones. It's just family. They're there for the ups and downs and ... for everything that life can throw at you."

"Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards" airs Monday, Nov. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Don't miss the 55th annual CMA Awards on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8/7c.

Luke Bryan has signed on to host the 55th CMA Awards, the Country Music Association and ABC announced Monday morning.

