localish

Savoring the symbolism of Lunar New Year's delicious dishes

By Lucy Yang
EMBED <>More Videos

Savoring the symbolism of Lunar New Year's delicious dishes

CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- Millions around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year with family and friends, a tradition where food plays a significant role.

The heart of any Lunar New Year party is of course the food. Not just lots of it, but fancy, meaningful dishes to herald the Year of the Tiger.

Localish visits the Dim Sum Palace in New York's Chinatown to learn about the symbolism behind some of the more famous dishes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownwabclunar new yearchinese foodrestaurantslocalish
LOCALISH
Savoring the symbolism of Lunar New Year's delicious dishes
Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey
Lunar New Year celebration inspires weddings among Asian Americans
Go inside a 5th generation violin maker's workshop
TOP STORIES
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
Family demands answers after pregnant woman dies in CPD custody
2 dead, 3 injured in Batavia crash
Chicago police warn of string of Englewood robberies
Man seriously wounded in Wicker Park club shooting
Teen visiting from Mexico missing, last seen at Midway Airport: family
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
Show More
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Adler Planetarium to fully reopen next month
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Stony Island Park boutique uses social media to connect with shoppers
Chicago Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses
More TOP STORIES News