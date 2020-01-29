Lynwood police: Man fatally shot after stealing cell phone near roller skating rink

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lynwood police said a man was shot and killed after a cell phone robbery near a popular roller skating rink Tuesday night.The shooting occurred at about 6:53 p.m. on the side of the street in the 2000-block of Glenwood Dyer Road.Police said 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson came to the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center to buy a Samsung Note8 cell phone from a 25-year-old manCrosby-Nelson attempted to steal the cell phone by taking it and running off, police said. The suspect ran after him, and police said he fired several shots, hitting Crosby-Nelson in the back, head and buttocks."(the suspect) began giving chase and after approaching the front of the sports center, he opened fire, shooting at him once on the north side of Glenwood Dyer and continued chasing him across the street and shot at him eight more times, striking him three times," said Lynwood Deputy Police Chief Terrence Schubert.Crosby-Nelson was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Part of the incident was caught by the security cameras of the roller skating rink."We have surveillance cameras that the police wanted to look at to see this happened across the street," said John Peck, of the Lynwood Sport Center. "It wasn't on the property here."Doris Crosby raised Crosby-Nelson since he was a baby. She said her grandson was diagnosed and being treated for bipolar disorder, affecting his day-to-day life."He knew right from wrong but he didn't rationalize that way," she said. "He was very bright, but he couldn't rationalize. If it came in his head, he followed through on it."They were just finishing up with dinner when she noticed he left the house."I asked his grandpa who went out of the door, he said Diondre," Crosby said. "He said he was coming right back, but he never came back."His family is no stranger to violence as Crosby-Nelson's father was also tragically killed by gunfire in 2005. His case is still unsolved.He left behind seven other siblings. The family, although not together every day, is very close."That was probably one of the hardest things I ever did.... burying my children's father.. .and now my child," said Marcy Nelson, Diondre's mother.Police said the suspect actually called them and told them about the shooting. Police said he is in custody and charges against him are pending. There was also a young woman in the passenger seat who is also cooperating with police.While the deadly shooting is still under investigation, police and advocates are once again warning the public about person-to-person online sales.Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau encourages people to use police stations as safe zones to complete their transactions."You've got to know who you are buying from and people need to know who they are selling to," Bernas said. "You've got to know both parties and you've got to meet in the safe zone where you know you're going to be protected."