Lake County, Ill. police release sketch of Lyons Woods attempted sex assault suspect

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Lake County, Illinois are investigating an attempted sex assault in the Lyons Woods near Waukegan last week.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. They say that at about 9:30 a.m. on July the man pushed a woman off her bike and tried to assault her.

Police say the woman broke free and the man took off on her bike, a black Cannondale Quick 5.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police are investigating and have collected evidence in the case as they search for a suspect.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police at 847-968-3404.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countysketchattempted sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin added to Chicago quarantine travel list; 19 states total
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Family pleads for help finding shooter after baby girl wounded on Bishop Ford
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
Show More
CTA to giveaway 5,000 free Ventra cards Tuesday
Emmy nominations 2020: Watch live announcement on Tuesday
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice with low humidity Tuesday
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Chicago hacker asks to be released from prison due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News