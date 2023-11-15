A Chicago man has been charged in an attack on a woman on the Magnificent Mile Monday.

1 charged after woman attacked on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

The incident took place at about 2:10 p.m. in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said Bruce Diamond, 52, threw a large object at a woman, hitting her in the head. He has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Diamond was quickly taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday.

