Statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled in Chatham Friday

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot will help unveil a statue of gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the Chatham neighborhood Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statue of Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson will be unveiled Friday In Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Mayor Lori LI=ightfoot and other officials will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting at the new Mahalia Jackson Court, at 79th and State streets.

Jackson is often hailed as history's greatest gospel singer. She died in 1972, at 60 years old.

Jackson frequently performed at Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's speeches.

The former South Side resident is credited with inspiring King's "I Have A Dream" speech.

The statue was created by sculptor Gerald Griffin and sponsored by the Greater Chatham Initiative, with grants from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

In addition to the statue, the court will have a natural playscape, a stage, a food truck park and picnic tables.