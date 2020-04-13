Community & Events

Chicago-area student athletes surprise children with new bikes, scooters

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Members of a Park Ridge high school's girls soccer team surprised a suburban boy this Easter.

The Maine South High School team brought a 4-year-old a brand new scooter on Sunday.

The girls said it's part of their campaign to make a difference on and off the field.

Other children across the Chicago area also received new bikes or scooters Sunday.

Student athletes at Romeoville High School, Warren Township High School and Solorio Academy High School also participated in the surprise deliveries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspark ridgehigh schoolscootersoccerhigh school sportssurpriseyouth soccereaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News