Video: US Army captain arrives home from Iraq hours before wife gives birth at Oak Lawn hospital

U.S. Army captain Harold Rahming arrived home from Iraq just hours before his wife gave birth at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A U.S. Army captain is making Chicago proud for pulling off a huge surprise.

He arrived home from Iraq just hours before his wife gave birth to their baby boy.

Harold Rahming wasn't due home until October. Meanwhile, his son arrived four days before his due date.

Still, everything came together so the dad could be with his wife at Advocate Christ Medical Center as she underwent a C-Section.

"We planned this child together. We're going to have this child together and we need to be together for that special moment," Cara Rahming said.

Their son Harold Leroy Rahming II was born Sept. 18 and everyone's doing well.

"I'm so glad that I was able to make it because you really can't get a do-over with that," Harold said.