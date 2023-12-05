A little kid with a huge heart. Eight-year-old Calvin Grasso wants to 'Make Every Kid Happy' this holiday season.

3rd-grader wants to 'Make Every Kid Happy' with annual toy drive

ABINGTON, Pa. -- Calvin Grasso is a little kid with a huge heart.

"I was in the car driving back from school and I told my mom that it's nice that I always get toys," said 8-year-old Grasso. "And she said not everyone gets toys. So, I thought of a way I could help."

Grasso was a 1st-grade student at the time he founded the Make Every Kid Happy Toy Drive.

He and his mother, Madeleine, partnered with the Upper Moreland Township Police Department to collect toys outside of partnering stores to benefit Toys for Tots.

Now in its third year, the toy drive is popping up at various shops in Montgomery County in November and December.

"It's pretty awesome to see a whole community come together because this little kid's heart had an idea to try to get some place for some people," said Madeleine Grasso.