Video Vault: 'Make Mark Do Your Job' returns to bring some levity to these stressful days

By
These surely are some trying and unprecedented times.

With the NFL draft now being restricted, and the baseball season officially pushed back until at least May, we've decided to go deep into the ABC 7 Video Vault in an effort to bring a little levity to the situation by re-visiting our series of pieces from the late 90s, "Make Mark Do Your Job."

With schools closed as well, it seemed appropriate to kick it off with "Make Mark Be Your Teacher."

Watch ABC7's Mark Giangreco take on the role of teacher in this segment of "Make Mark Do Your Job" from the 1990s.



And in "Make Mark Clean Up in Aisle 7," Mark learned a few lessons from the essential workers who keep our grocery stores stocked.

ABC7 Video Vault: "Make Mark Clean Up in Aisle 7"

