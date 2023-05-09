California camper found shot to death next to young daughters, brother-in-law says

Opening statements continue in the case against Anthony Rauda, a 46-year-old man suspected of killing Tristan Beaudette, a man who was camping with his family in 2018.

LOS ANGELES -- Opening statements continued Monday in the case against Anthony Rauda, a 46-year-old man suspected of killing a man camping with his family in 2018.

A trail of physical and digital evidence led investigators to arrest Rauda in October 2018, four months after 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette was shot dead while camping at Malibu Creek State Park in California.

A bullet from a rifle pierced his tent and his head as he slept. His daughters, who were 2 and 4 at the time, knelt next to him, crying as he died.

Rauda was a homeless man, his defense attorney said while previewing the case he's building to maintain his client's innocence. Rauda has pleaded not guilty to Beaudette's murder and the 15 other charges of attempted murder and burglary he faces.

As a transient who occasionally lived in the hills near that campground, Rauda would use the park's facilities to charge his phone and to use the WiFi. Prosecutors have promised to show his phone was at that park on the days several of the crimes occurred.

However, in its opening statements, the defense attempted to add nuance, saying his phone was connected to the park WiFi most days, which is different from saying it was specifically there those days.

His attorney's overall argument: The evidence against Rauda is weak, keeping in mind the burden of proof falls on prosecutors.

Prosecutors questioned several witnesses, including the woman who called 911 from a nearby campsite. She heard five gunshots and spoke quietly to police as she wasn't sure where the rounds were coming from or whether she was in danger.

Beaudette's brother-in-law also took the stand on Monday.

He was along on the camping trip with his two children and was also woken by what he described as loud "pops." He didn't associate the sound with gunfire until he went to check on Beaudette, as his daughters were crying. He saw a pool of blood and a small hole that investigators later determined was from the fatal bullet. At the time, he took the girls out of the tent and yelled for help.

Rauda has so far not attended his own trial. He has waived his right to be present.

Rauda was found guilty last year of attacking sheriff's deputies, and sat in a restraint chair during previous hearings.