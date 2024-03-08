Artificial intelligence runs fully-operational kitchen at Mall of India food court in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Located inside an unassuming food court in Naperville's Mall of India is a fully-operational kitchen run by artificial intelligence.

The Nala Chef is a robot that uses machine learning to replicate recipes and customize food to each individual's preference. It can also operate 24/7.

Nala Robotics, the company behind the technology, states that it's the, "world's first fully-automatic multi-cuisine robotic chef."

Though technology is disrupting the food industry, not all chefs are on board with the idea of working alongside robots.

Chef Bill Kim of Urban Belly, in Wicker Park, believes that human chefs should remain in the kitchen, but AI can be used to help in other ways.

His kitchen uses PreciTaste, a software that helps decide how many ingredients to prep each day.