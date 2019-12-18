Man, 25, faces felony charges after assault of 11-year-old in South Side library: CPD

A 25-year-old Morgan Park man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in a South Side branch of the Chicago Public Library.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Morgan Park man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in a South Side branch of the Chicago Public Library.Damond Hampton of the 10700-block of South Hale Avenue is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, which is a felony.The charges stem from an incident Monday in the Walker branch of the library in the Morgan Park neighborhood, in which an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, police said.The girl's mother left the room the child was in at the library in the 11000-block of South Hoyne Avenue about 4 p.m. Monday, according to police. That was when a man in his mid-20s reportedly entered the room, sat next to the 11-year-old and started talking to her.The man then sexually assaulted the girl and fled on foot, police said.Hampton was taken into custody about 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 11000-block of South Hoyne and was identified as the man who had assaulted the girl, police said.The victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers in Evergreen Park. She remained stable, according to police.Police have said the suspect in the case was previously asked to leave the library because his erratic behavior was making some patrons uncomfortable. However, the library, which has resources everyone is entitled to, cannot legally ban anyone from using it.In a statement, the library said: "We take patron safety very seriously, and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter."Hampton was due in bond court Wednesday.