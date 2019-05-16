Man, 41, killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting took place in the 4900-block of North Kedzie Avenue at about 12:24 a.m. Police said the man was standing in an alley when someone inside a passing red van drove by and fired a gun.

The man was wounded twice in the abdomen and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police said a person of interest is being questioned. Area North detectives are investigating.
