Man, 70, who escaped nursing home found, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charles Frazier, 70, who was reported missing after escaping his nursing home, has been found, his family said.
Family members said Frazier was last seen on June 18 in the "secure unit" at the Villa at Windsor Park nursing home in the 2600 block of East 75th Street in the city's South Shore neighborhood.
The family had a monitor put on him to make sure people at the nursing home knew where he was inside the building, but he escaped.
The family said they found Frazier Monday at 35th and King Drive, delirious. He still had his nursing home medical bracelet on and intact, they said.
The family took him to a hospital for evaluation.
