Police looking for 70-year-old man who escaped nursing home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Family members say Charles Frazier was last seen on June 18 in the "secure unit" at the Villa at Windsor Park nursing home in the 2600 block of East 75th Street in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

His family says he had a monitor put on him to make sure people at the nursing home knew where he was inside the building, but he escaped.

Frazier suffers from mental illnesses and needs his medication. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and blue jeans.

If you see him, call 911 or the special victims unit at 312-747-8274.
