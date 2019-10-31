Man acquitted in 2014 shooting of 11-year-old Shamiya Adams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of firing the shot that killed 11-year-old Shamiya Adams has been acquitted.
Tevin Lee was found not guilty of first degree murder Wednesday after he testified that another man fired the errant shot that went through a wall and killed the girl during slumber party in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2014.
Prosecutors say the shots targeted others teens as revenge for an earlier fight.
