Man acquitted in 2014 shooting of 11-year-old Shamiya Adams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of firing the shot that killed 11-year-old Shamiya Adams has been acquitted.

Tevin Lee was found not guilty of first degree murder Wednesday after he testified that another man fired the errant shot that went through a wall and killed the girl during slumber party in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in 2014.

RELATED: Shamiya Adams' mother speaks after daughter killed by stray bullet
Prosecutors say the shots targeted others teens as revenge for an earlier fight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west garfield parkchicagotrialchicago shootingchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Shamiya Adams remembered 1 year after stray bullet killed 11-year-old
Exclusive: Mother speaks after daughter killed by stray bullet
Hundreds gather for Shamiya Adams funeral
Girl, 11, fatally shot through open window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but strike continues with no 'return to work' agreement
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
Driver crashes into Lake in the Hills church
Multiple robberies reported on Pink Line trains: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday
71 passengers killed in train fire in central Pakistan
Show More
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
St. Charles North football player home after weeks in hospital for brain injury
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
Uber files lawsuit against Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
New video of Cuba Gooding, Jr. shows alleged touching
More TOP STORIES News