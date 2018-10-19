Man arrested in murder of woman, 65, missing from Woodlawn for 6 months

James Jackson was arrested a short time ago in Memphis, Tennessee in connection with the missing persons case of Daisy Hayes who detectives have determined was murdered. Additional details to follow upon his return to Chicago to face charges. pic.twitter.com/U9tjRuNFwR — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 19, 2018

Chicago police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a 65-year-old woman missing from Woodlawn for nearly six months.James Jackson was arrested Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, in connection with the missing persons case of Daisy Hayes, who detectives have determined was murdered, Chicago police said. Jackson was being returned to Chicago to face charges.Hayes' family expressed frustration in September with the effort to find their loved one, who went missing six months ago."We're looking for answers. We need justice. We need clarity about what's going on with Daisy," said her daughter, Teresa Smith.Her family said she was last seen on May 1 in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood after her niece dropped her off in the 6300-block of South Minerva Avenue at the senior apartment building where she lived.Hayes' family said they searched her apartment and found all her belongings and her ID inside.They say there is security footage that may help explain her whereabouts, but that the management of Hayes' building wouldn't let them see it, although they have given it to investigators."We believe there's evidence that they have that has not been revealed to the family," said Shannon Bennett, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization.Her family said she doesn't have any medical or mental conditions and would never just go away without letting her loved ones know."We are in desperate need of help to trying to figure out where's Daisy," Smith said.