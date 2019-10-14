Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train on North Side

Chicago police said a man was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train near Fullerton Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the North Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was on the CTA Red Line train at about 12:53 a.m. near the Fullerton station when a male suspect hit him in the face and took his cell phone, police said.

The suspect took off and is not in custody, police said. The victim did not seek medical treatment.

Investigators will work to review any evidence including surveillance video to see who is responsible.
