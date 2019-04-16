Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park Monday night, police said.The 26-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 2100-block of North Fremont Street when police said two men approached, one on each side of the vehicle.The man who approached the driver's side of the vehicle displayed a handgun and demanded the vehicle, police said. The victim got out and the suspects fled in his 2008 black Honda Civic south on Fremont Street.The victim was not injured. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.