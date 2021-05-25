chicago shooting

Chicago carjacking, shooting near Midway leaves man changing friend's flat tire critically hurt: CPD

West Lawn shooting being investigated by FBI
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man changing friend's flat tire shot near Midway, critical: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and carjacked Monday night, while helping a friend change a tire near Midway Airport, Chicago police said.

The victim was at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Tuesday morning, fighting for his life.

The 28-year-old man had just finished changing his friend's flat tire at about 6:25 p.m. in the 4700-block of West 64th Street, just blocks from Midway, when police said someone approached him and tried to take the car keys.

The two struggled, and the carjacker pulled out a gun, police said. The victim was able to knock the gun from the carjacker's hand, but the male suspect grabbed it and shot the victim in the head.

RELATED: 'Get these bad guys off the street': Girl, 2, injured in Little Village shooting 'recovering'
EMBED More News Videos

Somehow the bullet spared her tiny bones and the young girl was able to go home from the hospital two days later.



The suspect took off in the man's dark blue Nissan Altima.

The FBI in Chicago is involved, as well, and officials tweeted out a description of the stolen vehicle, along with the license plate information. Officials said there is a reward if information is provided about the case.



The suspect was described as an 18- to 25-year-old man, who is approximately 6-foot-1 inches tall, Chicago police said. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

At last check, the victim was in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomidway airportwest lawnchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Woman, 86, hit by stray bullet while watering lawn on West Side
Man changing friend's flat tire shot by carjacker near Midway: police
48 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
46 shot, 11 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun
'Turning mourning into dancing': Festival to remember George Floyd
Man critically injured after being struck by Blue Line train
Woman, 86, hit by stray bullet while watering lawn on West Side
University Park residents still using bottled water 2 years after lead discovery
Mayor Lightfoot, city leaders announce $79.8 million in rental assistance amid COVID-19
Show More
Lightfoot releases long-awaited civilian police oversight proposal
Suspects sought in string of Kankakee Co. tavern burglaries
Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated as St. Sabina pastor
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
Black college enrollment way down in Illinois, study find
More TOP STORIES News