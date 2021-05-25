Chicago carjacking, shooting near Midway leaves man changing friend's flat tire critically hurt: CPD

The victim was at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Tuesday morning, fighting for his life.
The 28-year-old man had just finished changing his friend's flat tire at about 6:25 p.m. in the 4700-block of West 64th Street, just blocks from Midway, when police said someone approached him and tried to take the car keys.
The two struggled, and the carjacker pulled out a gun, police said. The victim was able to knock the gun from the carjacker's hand, but the male suspect grabbed it and shot the victim in the head.
RELATED: 'Get these bad guys off the street': Girl, 2, injured in Little Village shooting 'recovering'
The suspect took off in the man's dark blue Nissan Altima.
The FBI in Chicago is involved, as well, and officials tweeted out a description of the stolen vehicle, along with the license plate information. Officials said there is a reward if information is provided about the case.
Have you seen this vehicle? Law enforcement is searching for this Nissan (IL CA 91727) involved in a violent carjacking in which 1 person was shot. Your tip could be worth a reward. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report anonymously at https://t.co/5KoqNDuLO3. pic.twitter.com/NlmRi8oNjV— FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) May 25, 2021
The suspect was described as an 18- to 25-year-old man, who is approximately 6-foot-1 inches tall, Chicago police said. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.
At last check, the victim was in critical condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.