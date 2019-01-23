BOSTON --A man charged with kidnapping a 23-year-old woman in Boston has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Victor Pena sobbed during his court appearance Wednesday and will be held without bail. The 38-year-old was arrested Tuesday after police found Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment.
Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy's bar around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.
"I went to her apartment and she hadn't been there. It was set up for her to come home, with pajamas on her bed and everything," said Francesca Ambrose, Olivia's twin sister.
Olivia Ambrose was seen leaving the bar with a man who was later eliminated as a suspect, ABC News reports.
About 40 minutes later, she was approached by two other men. Police said Pena was seen on surveillance video putting his arms around her, clutching her. They were seen on video again around midnight. Just before 12:15 a.m., the other man was gone.
"It's obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.
A police report obtained by WCVB states detectives followed the last known ping of Ambrose's cell phone to Pena's apartment complex. Her phone had been reactivated and she was sending messaged to her mom.
Police asked housing staff to open the door. The report says detectives knocked on the door repeatedly, to no answer. As maintenance staff started using drills to dismantle the top locks, the rest of the locks were opened from the inside.
Pena was standing in the doorway with Ambrose standing next to him, crying. The report said she had a horrified look on her face.
Officers tried to put him in handcuffs in the kitchen, but he "resisted violently," according to the report. Ambrose told a detective she was being held against her will and that Pena had taken her phone.
Gross said Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday.
"We are beyond happy to have Livy home. We are grateful and we know that many times the outcome isn't this," said Heather Ambrose, Olivia's mother.
Gross said Pena's motive has yet to be determined and he could face additional charges.
A lawyer for Pena said it's too early to comment.
ABC News contributed to this report.