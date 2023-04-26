WATCH LIVE

Man climbs up KTLA tower in Hollywood holding 'Free Billie Eilish' sign

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 2:31AM
Man climbs up KTLA tower holding 'Free Billie Eilish' sign
LOS ANGELES, California -- A man has climbed the KTLA tower in Hollywood and is currently perched there holding a sign and playing a guitar.

Reports began coming in of a man climbing the 162-foot TV station tower at Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as authorities surrounded the tower, attempting to convince the man to climb down.

At one point, he was seen sitting on the tower's electronic billboard, holding the sign that says "Free Billie Eilish" and playing what appears to be an electric guitar.

It's unclear what the messaging is referring to.

Sunset Boulevard has been shut down as authorities work to safely bring the man down.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

