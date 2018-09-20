WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. --A suspect accused of murdering his parents and firing at his ex-wife is dead after leading police on a manhunt that lasted for hours, according to Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.
"The manhunt is over. The suspect is dead," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said early Thursday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., Hogan announced 59-year old Bruce Rogal of Glen Moore was deceased, ending a massive search authorities launched Wednesday evening.
Hogan says Pennsylvania State Police spotted Rogal in his silver Honda Odyssey.
"He led police on a chase. State police were then joined by SWAT team members," Hogan said.
The chase ended in the West Bradford Township neighborhood where Rogal's ex-wife lives, Hogan said. Rogal crashed his van into the side of a house.
When police made contact with him, he was already dead.
Hogan says Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and, in the judgment, the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.
According to the D.A., around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home and, as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car, he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident, but police say some of the bullets hit nearby houses.
Hogan says, around 6:15 p.m., Rogal drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township and shot his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, to death in their apartment. He then fled.
Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal. West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School were being contained as part of the lockdown.
"We immediately locked down all 16 of our schools last night when we learned of this event. Our custodial staff responded immediately to secure our buildings as part of our safety protocols. We're grateful for their quick attention," Superintendent Dr. Jim Scanlon said in a statement Thursday morning.
The suspect in last night's fatal Bellingham retirement community shooting has been found dead. We immediately locked down all 16 of our schools last night when we learned of this event. We are grateful for the support & coordination of all of our local police depts. pic.twitter.com/0kJtDOqcSm— West Chester Area SD (@WestChesterASD) September 20, 2018
Police searched for the suspect throughout Chester County, and even surrounding states.
He was located after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Hogan says when police made contact with him he crashed into a home, he was already deceased.
"He is dead. Everyone else is safe, with the exception of his parents, who he killed. Now, this morning in Chester County, everything can go back to normal," Hogan said.
District Attorney Tom Hogan will not confirm whether shots were fired by officers or exactly how the suspect died
In police radio calls obtained by Action News, the audio says there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. Again, this has not been confirmed by authorities.
The radio call says, "They exchanged gunfire. They say he's armed with a rifle. There are helicopters above saying that the doors are still closed on the vehicle."
Hogan said all lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.
Road closed off in West Bradford Twp, investigation ongoing. ChesCo DA says Bruce Rogal led police on chase, crashed car into home where ex-wife was earlier. DA says when police made contact with Rogal, he was already dead. pic.twitter.com/nSTn5w1DHu— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 20, 2018
Police blocked off the West Bradford Township neighborhood where the manhunt ended as they were still gathering evidence early Thursday morning.