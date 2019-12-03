Man dressed as CPD officer robs currency exchange in Streeterville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man dressed as a CPD officer robbed a currency exchange in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Monday evening.Police said that at about 7:40 p.m. a man wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest, as well as a surgical mask, entered a currency exchange in the 500-block of North Michigan Avenue.The man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked there, implied he had a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.Police describe the suspect as a black male, 40 years old, about 6 ft. tall and 180 to 200 lbs.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing.