Man, 75, drowns after getting caught in rip current in Atlantic Ocean

HATTERAS, N.C. -- A 75-year-old New York man who likely got caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean has died.The National Park Service said they received a 911 call Saturday just before 3 p.m. in relation to a man who drowned. Officials did not identify the man.A person swimming with the man told NPS officials that he became unconscious while attempting to escape a rip current. Officials said the man did not have a flotation device.Two bystanders and the person who accompanied the man, pulled him from the ocean.Officials said the cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.Officials forecast a moderate risk of rip currents for all beaches in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Saturday.NPS defined a moderate risk of rip currents as "wind and/or wave conditions support stronger or more frequent rip currents. Only experienced surf swimmers should enter the surf on moderate risk days."According to the NPS, this is the third water-related fatality off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year."Our staff offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends," said National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac.