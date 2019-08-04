Man faces charges after assaulting medic at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing charges after assaulting a paramedic and damaging equipment during the first night of Lollapalooza.Chicago police said that Benjamin Shorb, of West Virginia, was being treated by emergency medical services officials at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, when he assaulted the medic.Shorb is now facing two felony charges, one for aggravated battery and one for damaging government property.Police said the 25-year-old offender was placed into custody and transported to Northwestern Hospital.