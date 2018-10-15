Man in custody after 2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Park Manor

A man was taken into custody Monday morning after an 89-year-old woman was shot to death and another woman was wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood.Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 7000-block of South Prairie Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered a 39-year-old woman inside the stairwell of the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is in serious condition. The victim told police her nephew fired the shots and has since barricaded himself on the second floor of the apartment.SWAT units surrounded the apartment for four hours before the 19-year-old man was taken into custody. Police said an 89-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the apartment.Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who was killed. A weapon was recovered from inside the residence.