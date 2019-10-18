Man indicted after driving through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall has been indicted on charges of terrorism and criminal damage to property.The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports Cook County prosecutors announced the indictment Friday against 23-year-old Javier Garcia of Palatine.No one was seriously injured in the Sept. 20 disturbance at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damages. They say Garcia drove more than halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before coming to a stop.Defense attorney Amil Alkass says Garcia has mental health issues. Co-counsel James Doerr said Garcia has no ties to terrorist groups.Garcia is being held without bail in Cook County jail.He's due to be arraigned on Oct. 30.