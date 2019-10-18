Man indicted after driving through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall has been indicted on charges of terrorism and criminal damage to property.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports Cook County prosecutors announced the indictment Friday against 23-year-old Javier Garcia of Palatine.

No one was seriously injured in the Sept. 20 disturbance at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg that authorities estimated caused more than $110,000 in damages. They say Garcia drove more than halfway through the mall, striking columns and kiosks before coming to a stop.

Defense attorney Amil Alkass says Garcia has mental health issues. Co-counsel James Doerr said Garcia has no ties to terrorist groups.

Garcia is being held without bail in Cook County jail.

He's due to be arraigned on Oct. 30.

