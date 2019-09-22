Man suspected of driving SUV into Woodfield Mall in custody at mental health facility: Schaumburg police

Woodfield Mall resumed normal operations Saturday after a driver sent frightened shoppers scurrying Friday afternoon, police said.
According to Schaumburg police, the SUV entered the mall by Sears and then drove into the common area before witnesses said the car crashed into a pillar, just barely missing a group of children.
"Almost hit a bunch of kids on a little train," said witness Anthony Uchick, who was inside the mall at the time. "Crashed into Forever 21 and his front bumper ended up being in front of where Forever 21 is."
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Friday. Police said Saturday that the man remains in custody and was taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for treatment.
The duration of the man's treatment is unknown, but no charges will be authorized until his release, police said.
Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, and police said no one was hurt by being struck by the car itself.
The ABC7 I-Team spoke to the family of the suspected driver, who is from Palatine. The man's father said the 22-year-old has a health condition that requires medication, but did not say what the condition is.
Investigators have yet to release any motive, but police said there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack. Police said they have not had prior contact with the suspected driver.
For now, the doors of the Sears entrance are boarded up, but the mall has since reopened.
Woodfield Mall will resume normal business hours Saturday, September 21. We will be open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.— Woodfield Mall (@WoodfieldMall) September 21, 2019
"It could have been a lot worse," said Cynthia Nabasny, who works across the street. "Because if it wasn't taken under control, who knows what would have happened."
Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.
Police denied social media reports that a shooting occurred, saying there's no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation and no bullet casings were recovered in the mall. Police said what people thought were gunshots was most likely the car breaking glass inside the mall.